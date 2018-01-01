 Gazeify
An eye tracking kit for mobile apps

Track what your users are looking at
without additional hardware

How It Works

1

Integrate Gazeify Library

With just a few lines of code, you can install our software development kit into your Android or iOS app to start tracking your users' eyes.

2

Obtain User's Consent

Update your Terms and Condition of Use to get consent from users, whether it's for your Beta or Production app. All data collected are strictly confidential and will only be used for eye gaze extraction.

3

Track User's Eye Gaze

Deploy your mobile app to your target users. Our software will start tracking where your users look at as they use your app.

4

Analyze Results

Use the web dashboard to view and analyze what your users look at. Understand how well you are engaging with your users and retaining their attention.

Test Usability with Meaningful Data

Track what and where your users are looking at, with Fixation Plots, Heat Maps and Real Time Playbacks. It's the perfect way to incorporate gaze data to your existing performance analytics.

Discover the Winning formula for UX/UI

When designing your App, you want to build user interface using reliable metrics that reflect quantitative measures of your user’s gaze pattern. Gazeify convert your user’s search/browsing behavior into result that will help you to improve your UX/UI design during Beta testing.

Features

No Hardware Hassle

Our solution tracks your user's eye gaze through your user's front facing camera. We do not need external hardware to accurately track your user's eye gaze on mobile.

Scalable

Our solution is extremely scalable, allowing us to collect eye gaze data from as many users as you want. Deploy our software into your mobile apps during Alpha or Beta testing, and we'll start collecting data in real time.

Intuitive Metrics

Through our detailed analysis and dynamic data visualizations, you can understand how well you are engaging your users attention and how well you retain their attention.

Secure

We use state-of-the-art security measures to ensure that all of your data is securely stored and properly handled in every step of our process.

Starter

$29.99/month
150 Session Recordings per Month
1 Team Members
24/7 Customer Support
Android and iOS Support
Customizable Dashboard
Data Analysis Support
Professional

$49.99/month
500 Session Recordings per Month
3 Team Members
24/7 Customer Support
Android and iOS Support
Customizable Dashboard
Data Analysis Support
Enterprise

Contact Us for Pricing
Unlimited Session Recordings
10 Team Members
24/7 Customer Support
Android and iOS Support
Customizable Dashboard
Data Analysis Support
