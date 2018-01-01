1
Integrate Gazeify Library
With just a few lines of code, you can install our software development kit into your Android or iOS app to start tracking your users' eyes.
Try Gazeify Starter Plan FREE for 1 month. Start your trail by signing up below.
Try Gazeify Professional FREE for 1 month. Start your trail by signing up below.
Try Gazeify Enterprise FREE for 1 month. Start your trail by signing up below.
Update your Terms and Condition of Use to get consent from users, whether it's for your Beta or Production app. All data collected are strictly confidential and will only be used for eye gaze extraction.
Deploy your mobile app to your target users. Our software will start tracking where your users look at as they use your app.
Use the web dashboard to view and analyze what your users look at. Understand how well you are engaging with your users and retaining their attention.
Track what and where your users are looking at, with Fixation Plots, Heat Maps and Real Time Playbacks. It's the perfect way to incorporate gaze data to your existing performance analytics.
When designing your App, you want to build user interface using reliable metrics that reflect quantitative measures of your user’s gaze pattern. Gazeify convert your user’s search/browsing behavior into result that will help you to improve your UX/UI design during Beta testing.
Our solution tracks your user's eye gaze through your user's front facing camera. We do not need external hardware to accurately track your user's eye gaze on mobile.
Our solution is extremely scalable, allowing us to collect eye gaze data from as many users as you want. Deploy our software into your mobile apps during Alpha or Beta testing, and we'll start collecting data in real time.
Through our detailed analysis and dynamic data visualizations, you can understand how well you are engaging your users attention and how well you retain their attention.
We use state-of-the-art security measures to ensure that all of your data is securely stored and properly handled in every step of our process.